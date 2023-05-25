Here's How Apple Is Making iPhone More Useful Via iOS 17 When Lying Idle And A Lot More

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) eyed a new interface for iPhones to make them more useful while lying idle via its iOS 17 software update, Dawn, which will reach consumers in 2023.

The new interface will show information, including calendar appointments, the weather, and notifications in the style of a smart-home display, Bloomberg cites knowledgeable sources.

The view will appear when an iPhone is locked and positioned horizontally, similar to that of Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Apple plans to showcase the software launch alongside its mixed-reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5.

The move marks its broader push to embed live information in more parts of the company’s software, including the Apple Watch’s interface.

The Apple feature will use a dark background with bright text. It proposes to build on the company’s launch of lock screen widgets in 2022 as part of iOS 16.

The iPhone maker is also working on a new horizontal interface for the iPad.

Apple is exploring other ways to turn its devices into smart-home displays, like developing a low-cost tablet that can magnetically attach to walls and stands.

As part of iOS 17, Apple is also planning significant changes to the iPhone’s Wallet app and location services. Apple eyes a new journaling app to add note-taking.

The company proposes incorporating health changes with new features for logging mood and coping with weak vision. Apple is planning to bring the Health app to the iPad.

Apple is also working on upgrades for SharePlay, its feature that lets users FaceTime while collaborating in apps, and AirPlay, which beams content from Apple devices to TVs and speakers.