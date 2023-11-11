Here's What We Like About Arko's (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upcoming Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Arko investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.12 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Arko has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $7.58. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Arko paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Arko generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 43% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Arko's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Arko has grown its earnings rapidly, up 52% a year for the past five years. Arko is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past two years, Arko has increased its dividend at approximately 22% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Is Arko worth buying for its dividend? We love that Arko is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, Arko has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

