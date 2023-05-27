Here's What We Like About Arthur J. Gallagher's (NYSE:AJG) Upcoming Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Arthur J. Gallagher's shares before the 1st of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Arthur J. Gallagher has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $203.81. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Arthur J. Gallagher can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Arthur J. Gallagher paying out a modest 38% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Arthur J. Gallagher's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Arthur J. Gallagher has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.9% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Arthur J. Gallagher is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Arthur J. Gallagher? Companies like Arthur J. Gallagher that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Arthur J. Gallagher more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Arthur J. Gallagher for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

