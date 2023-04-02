U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.75
    -11.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,471.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.00
    -86.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    +4.56 (+6.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.20
    -7.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0817
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2295
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9720
    +0.1750 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,120.97
    -323.32 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.21
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.66
    +108.18 (+0.39%)
     

Here's What To Make Of Bapcor's (ASX:BAP) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Bapcor's (ASX:BAP) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bapcor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = AU$197m ÷ (AU$2.0b - AU$341m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Bapcor has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Retail Distributors industry average of 9.7%.

View our latest analysis for Bapcor

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Bapcor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bapcor here for free.

So How Is Bapcor's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 12% and the business has deployed 67% more capital into its operations. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Bapcor has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Bapcor has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 30% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you want to continue researching Bapcor, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

