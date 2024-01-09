Here's What To Make Of Berry Global Group's (NYSE:BERY) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Berry Global Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$17b - US$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Berry Global Group has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Berry Global Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Berry Global Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Berry Global Group in recent years. The company has employed 76% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.5%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

As we've seen above, Berry Global Group's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 35% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Berry Global Group does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

