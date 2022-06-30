U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Here's how to block unwanted emails on Gmail as well as reporting spam and phishing

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Sometimes spam finds its way into your email despite Gmail’s filters. Or maybe you want to stop receiving marketing from that one store you forgot you signed up for.

The best way to stop these messages from making their way into your inbox is by blocking the sender or unsubscribing from promotions. Luckily, the process is simple, and you’ll have your inbox clean of phishing and excess mail once you follow these easy steps below.

After you block the sender, future communication from the email address will be directed to the spam folder.

How do I change my Gmail password? Here's how to recover your Gmail password or account

How to block emails on Gmail

Google suggests following these steps to block messages on Gmail:

  • Log into Gmail and open the message from the sender you want to block.

  • Click on the three vertical dots to the far right of the message titled, “More.”

  • Select the option “Block [sender].”

  • Confirm the block through the pop-up window by selecting “Block.”

To block someone on Gmail, go to the "more" option and hit select block "[sender]."
To block someone on Gmail, go to the "more" option and hit select block "[sender]."
Confirm the block by selecting block in the pop-up window.
Confirm the block by selecting block in the pop-up window.

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions 

How to report spam, phishing emails in Gmail

  • Log into Gmail and open the message from the sender. Be sure to not click any links on the message.

  • Go to the top left of the message and click on the stop-sign-shaped icon with the exclamation point titled, “Report spam.”

  • Click the icon and confirm the spam in the pop-up by selecting, “Report Spam.”

Tired of spam? Watch out for these spam emails 

How to unsubscribe from promotional emails in Gmail

  • Log into Gmail and open the message from the sender.

  • Go to the sender address in the message.

  • Select “Unsubscribe” to the right of the address.

  • Confirm unsubscribing in the pop-up window and select “Unsubscribe.”

To unsubscribe from promotional emails, select the "unsubscribe" option to the right of the email address.
To unsubscribe from promotional emails, select the "unsubscribe" option to the right of the email address.
To confirm unsubscribing, click the option in the pop-up window.
To confirm unsubscribing, click the option in the pop-up window.

Ready to deactivate your Gmail? A step-by-step guide on how to delete your Gmail account

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to block emails on Gmail. Also see how to report spam or phishing

