Here's What To Make Of Brite-Tech Berhad's (KLSE:BTECH) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Brite-Tech Berhad (KLSE:BTECH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brite-Tech Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = RM8.1m ÷ (RM131m - RM11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Brite-Tech Berhad has an ROCE of 6.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.1% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Brite-Tech Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Brite-Tech Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Brite-Tech Berhad's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Brite-Tech Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 85% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.8%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Brite-Tech Berhad's ROCE

As we've seen above, Brite-Tech Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 70% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Brite-Tech Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

