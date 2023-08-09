Here's What We Like About Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:CHINTEK) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's shares on or after the 14th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.18 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of MYR7.81. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 29% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Chin Teck Plantations Berhad earnings per share are up 9.3% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has seen its dividend decline 8.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is Chin Teck Plantations Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is halfway there. Chin Teck Plantations Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

