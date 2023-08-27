Here's What To Make Of Ciena's (NYSE:CIEN) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ciena is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$330m ÷ (US$5.8b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, Ciena has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Communications industry average of 8.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Ciena's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ciena Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Ciena. The company has employed 87% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.0%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Ciena has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 31% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

