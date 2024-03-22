Here's What To Make Of Cognizant Technology Solutions' (NASDAQ:CTSH) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cognizant Technology Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$18b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the IT industry average of 12% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Cognizant Technology Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Cognizant Technology Solutions .

So How Is Cognizant Technology Solutions' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Cognizant Technology Solutions' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Cognizant Technology Solutions in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Cognizant Technology Solutions' ROCE

In a nutshell, Cognizant Technology Solutions has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 9.0% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Cognizant Technology Solutions you'll probably want to know about.

