Here's what a Columbia County businessman wants to build across from the Amazon facility

Few Augusta-area entrepreneurs know the value of a business’ location better than Deep Patel.

The 22-year-old CEO of family-owned fuel-stop chain GasWorld is asking Columbia County to rezone two rural acres on Appling-Harlem Road from agricultural to commercial.

The land where he wants to build a convenience store with fuel pumps is across the road from the county’s massive Amazon and Club Car facilities, where an estimated 5,000 employees – some of whom might want coffee or gas – drive in and out.

The property, with 200 feet fronting Appling-Harlem Road, is surrounded on the other three sides by a single undeveloped parcel. Saying the proposed store wouldn’t encroach on occupied residential property, Patel is asking the county to reduce the required buffer around his business from 100 feet to 50 feet.

Recent traffic counts on the stretch of road in front of Amazon and Club Car have been rising. They recorded 7,119 vehicles in 2020 and 7,855 in 2021. With tenant space still available in White Oak Business Park, traffic is almost certainly expected to rise.

When Patel wanted to establish Cheers Wine and Spirits in Columbia County, he chose one of the county’s busiest intersections. The corner of Furys Ferry and Evans to Locks roads sees about 12,000 vehicles pass north and south through it daily, according to county traffic counts.

When Patel looked for a Columbia County location for a GasWorld, he put one near where Old Evans Road meets Washington Road at the end of the Bobby Jones Expressway. More than 10,000 vehicles pass by the business daily, which also draws traffic from a neighboring business, Harvard Wine and Beverage.

The Appling-Harlem land has been owned by John and Linda Smith since at least 1976, according to county property records.

The Columbia County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider Patel’s request at its meeting March 7.

