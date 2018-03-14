Here's Cortana's March Madness bracket

Microsoft’s Cortana has predicted an entire bracket for March Madness, and it’s calling the tournament for Virginia. (Image: The Loop)

Need some help putting the final touches on your March Madness bracket? Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cortana has got you covered. The smart assistant, which is available on your Windows 10 PC and via the Cortana apps for Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Android devices, has constructed what it sees as the winning bracket for the 2018 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

To get to the bracket, you simply have to ask Cortana which team will win March Madness. The assistant will then pull data from Microsoft’s Bing web browser and provide you with a complete bracket, as well as the chances each team has to win its matchups and why.

For the Final Four, Cortana’s got Virginia versus Gonzaga and Villanova versus Kansas. The assistant says Virginia’s got a 55% chance of winning its game, while Kansas has a 51% chance. That means, according to Cortana at least, Virginia will face off against Kansas for the tournament championship on April 2.

The final winner? That would be the University of Virginia Cavaliers, which has a 51% chance of topping Kansas to take home the NCAA trophy. The reason for the win? Consistency in their overall play throughout the season.

Is Cortana right? We’ll find out April 2.

