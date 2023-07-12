Here's What We Like About CR Capital's (ETR:CRZK) Upcoming Dividend

CR Capital AG (ETR:CRZK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, CR Capital investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €2.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €2.50 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that CR Capital has a trailing yield of 7.9% on the current share price of €31.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether CR Capital can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. CR Capital is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 10% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that CR Capital's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see CR Capital has grown its earnings rapidly, up 64% a year for the past five years. CR Capital looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, CR Capital has lifted its dividend by approximately 38% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy CR Capital for the upcoming dividend? CR Capital has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about CR Capital, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks CR Capital is facing. For example, CR Capital has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

