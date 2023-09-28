Here's What To Make Of CWG Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CWG) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at CWG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CWG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CWG Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = RM8.3m ÷ (RM127m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, CWG Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 7.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.8%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CWG Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of CWG Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 7.6% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 14% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From CWG Holdings Berhad's ROCE

As we've seen above, CWG Holdings Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 15% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

CWG Holdings Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CWG Holdings Berhad that you might be interested in.

