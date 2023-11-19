Here's What We Like About Danaos' (NYSE:DAC) Upcoming Dividend

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Danaos investors that purchase the stock on or after the 24th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.80 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Danaos stock has a trailing yield of around 4.7% on the current share price of $68.28. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Danaos paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Danaos's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Danaos's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 23% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Danaos looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last two years, Danaos has lifted its dividend by approximately 26% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Is Danaos worth buying for its dividend? Danaos has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Danaos looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Danaos for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that Danaos is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

