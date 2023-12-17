Here's What To Make Of Deutsche Telekom's (ETR:DTE) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Deutsche Telekom, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = €21b ÷ (€303b - €36b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Deutsche Telekom has an ROCE of 7.9%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.2% generated by the Telecom industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Deutsche Telekom's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Deutsche Telekom.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Deutsche Telekom Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Deutsche Telekom. The company has employed 125% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.9%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Deutsche Telekom's ROCE

As we've seen above, Deutsche Telekom's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 74% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

