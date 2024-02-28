Here's What To Make Of Eaton's (NYSE:ETN) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Eaton (NYSE:ETN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Eaton, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$3.9b ÷ (US$38b - US$7.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Eaton has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Electrical industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Eaton compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Eaton .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Eaton's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Eaton to be a multi-bagger going forward.

What We Can Learn From Eaton's ROCE

In a nutshell, Eaton has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 297% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to continue researching Eaton, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

