U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.27
    -2.08 (-3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.00
    +65.00 (+3.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +1.01 (+4.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0068 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8410
    -1.7440 (-1.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,794.39
    +2,033.95 (+8.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.76
    +16.75 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Here's every country that has partially or completely banned TikTok as the US threatens a nationwide ban

Aaron McDade
·7 min read
Jakarta, Indonesia.
Jakarta, Indonesia.Getty Images

  • New Zealand is the latest country to announce at least a partial ban on TikTok.

  • A growing number of countries are partially or totally banning the app over security concerns.

  • The US is threatening TikTok's Chinese parent company with a ban if it doesn't sell to another company.

A growing number of countries are placing partial or total bans on TikTok amid data security concerns, citing fears that the Chinese parent company ByteDance could be forced into giving user data to the Chinese government, or be pressured into amplifying or suppressing certain topics based on China's interests.

The US this week threatened the app with a potential nationwide ban if its Chinese owners don't sell their ownership stake, but TikTok has said forcing a change in ownership would not address national security concerns.

"If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem: A change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access," a spokesperson told Insider this week. "The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification, which we are already implementing."

Here's a running list of countries with a partial or total ban on TikTok:

United States

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Covid-19 on March 30, 2022.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's administration has supported bills introduced in Congress that would give Biden larger authority on banning apps like TikTok.

A bill that would forbid the app on all government-issued devices passed the Senate in December, and over two dozen US states including Ohio and New Jersey have banned the app on state government devices. Several universities also banned the app from being used on campus wireless networks.

Former President Donald Trump threatened to ban the app several times, but that was never upheld by courts, and the executive orders against TikTok and other apps were revoked by Biden in the early months of his presidency.

New Zealand

A blue and red New Zealand flag at half mast in the capital of Wellington.
New Zealand, whose flag is pictured here, announced a ban of TikTok on government devices Friday.Lynn Grieveson/Getty Images

New Zealand is the latest to announce a ban as officials prohibited TikTok from being installed on government phones Friday, according to The Associated Press. However, New Zealand's ban is smaller in scope than those introduced by other countries, as it will only affect about 500 devices, per the AP.

The app will be removed from all devices connected to the parliamentary wireless network, and officials said they made the decision based on advice from the country's cybersecurity experts. The ban reportedly will take effect at the end of March.

"This decision has been made based on our own experts' analysis and following discussion with our colleagues across government and internationally," Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said, according to the AP. "Based on this information, the service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand parliamentary environment."

India

A crowd of people outside the Taj Mahal in India.
The iconic Taj MahalPawan Sharma/AFP via Getty Images

India had a ban in place for years, originally introduced in 2020, and made permanent in January 2021, Insider previously reported.

The ban came after a dispute between India and China led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in June 2020 in the Himalayas, the Post reported. India placed bans on dozens of Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok, in the weeks following the incident.

Forbes estimated at the time that the ban could cost TikTok about $6 billion if it permanently lost access to India's population. Analysts have told Insider's Grace Kay that a US ban would likely have the same effects it did in India, and competitors like Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube would see boosts in usage.

United Kingdom

The Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London, England
Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London.Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images

The British government also announced a government device ban on TikTok this week, citing the vulnerability of sensitive government data amid a wider review of apps.

"The security of sensitive government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on government devices," said Oliver Dowden, a senior cabinet minister. "The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review."

The ban came just weeks after representatives from the social media company met with European officials as part of an initiative nicknamed "Project Clover" to address the data security fears. TikTok said it is building data centers in Ireland and Norway to allow data from an estimated 150 million users in the region is stored locally, Insider previously reported.

Insider also reported on similar efforts by TikTok to ease concerns among the cybersecurity community as it recruited and hired security experts to handle its data.

Canada

canadian prime minister justin trudeau
Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

Canada joined the group banning the app on government devices late last month, as the Canadian government said a review found it presented an "unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security," according to The Washington Post.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters at the time that Canada did not yet know if this would be just the first, or the last step the country would take against TikTok, Reuters reported.

Canada's Treasury Board said in a statement that the ban only impacts government devices, but it encouraged citizens to be aware of the government's security concerns before using social media and other apps on their own devices.

Taiwan

The Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum in Taiwan.
The Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum in Taiwan.SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

Taiwan introduced a government device ban in December, and has been considering a larger ban on the app amid tensions with China over its stated independence, according to local reports cited by The Washington Post.

Officials in Taiwan have questioned the effectiveness of an outright national ban, as users could use technology like a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, commonly used to get around geographic restrictions and hide online activity, the Taipei Times reported.

European Union

european union
Flags of the European Union.Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With multiple EU bodies citing security concerns, the EU banned TikTok from being installed on staff phones last month.

TikTok's director of public policy and government relations told Reuters at the time that it was not consulted about the EU's concern or a potential ban, and said it felt there was a "lack of due process" in the decision.

Some EU member states including Belgium and Denmark also banned the app from government phones, the Washington Post reported.

Australia

The Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.
The iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Several individual government agencies in Australia have banned TikTok from being installed on officials' devices, but no larger ban has been enacted.

Australian officials declined to tell the Sydney Morning Herald last month the reasoning behind the ban, or whether the ban affecting several agencies extended to other social media apps.

The app was banned on phones belonging to the departments of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water, and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, as well as the departments of Defence, and Home Affairs, the Morning Herald reported.

Afghanistan

An Afghan flag being waved in the air
Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Taliban announced an outright ban on the app, along with multiplayer video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, commonly referred to as PUBG, last year to "prevent the younger generation from being misled," according to the BBC.

Wired reported last month that several TikTok creators and influencers in the country saw their views dip, but then rise again after people began using VPNs and other measures to circumvent the ban.

Indonesia and Pakistan (rescinded bans)

Jakarta, Indonesia.
Jakarta, Indonesia.Getty Images

Indonesia and Pakistan each banned TikTok for a small period before concerns were addressed, the Post reported.

Indonesia banned the app in July 2018 over potential "pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy," but revoked the ban after just six days when the company agreed to censor some  content, according to Reuters.

Pakistan has introduced multiple temporary bans over content the government deemed inappropriate. However, it did the same with Wikipedia for alleged "blasphemous" content. Some of those bans have lasted only a few hours, according to the Post.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase says 'just no way' to register with SEC amid calls for compliance

    As the SEC has increasingly called for the crypto industry to register with the agency, but Coinbase tells Yahoo Finance the agency has no answers for crypto firms when pressed on what steps need to be taken to come into compliance.

  • Yellen Trashes GOP Plan to Prioritize Debt Payments

    Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in no uncertain terms that she does not think a Republican proposal for the U.S. to prioritize its debt payments in the event of a default is viable. The U.S. bumped up against the federal debt limit in January, forcing the Treasury to start taking “extraordinary measures” to make its payments. Absent an increase or suspension in the federal debt limit, the Treasury could be unable to meet its obligation

  • Biden's claim that Silicon Valley Bank bailout wouldn't cost taxpayers contradicts fiscal reality: economist

    The Biden administration has insisted taxpayers will not be on the hook for the recent bailout of SVB, but a Heritage economist says that "doesn't pass the smell test."

  • Alibaba forges cooperation with Chongqing on connected cars, digital infrastructure as e-commerce giant bolsters ties with more local governments

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and authorities in the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing have pledged deeper collaboration in areas such as connected cars and digital infrastructure, days after the Hangzhou-based company forged a new cooperation agreement with regulators in its eastern home city. Chongqing Communist Party Secretary Yuan Jiajun and mayor Hu Henghua on Thursday called on Alibaba to "strengthen" its operations in the city, while praising the firm for its contribut

  • French President Macron is setting an example: Raising the retirement age could solve financial and demographic problems, even if workers hate the idea

    France, the U.K. and China are talking about increasing retirement ages — here’s what’s happening in the U.S.

  • Fed to stay the course with 0.25% rate hike: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on March 22 despite recent banking sector turmoil, according to a strong majority of economists polled by Reuters who were divided on the risks to their terminal rate view. Market pricing for the upcoming meeting has been on a roller-coaster ride, switching from expecting a 50 basis point move after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony last week to a pause at one point following the failure of some regional banks. U.S. two-year Treasury yields, which typically reflect near-term interest rate expectations, fell more than 80 basis points this week after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Microsoft Stock Breaks Out After Software Giant Adds AI To Office Apps

    Microsoft stock hit a buy point on Friday after announcing that it is adding artificial intelligence tools to its popular Office productivity applications.

  • Bing said to remove waitlist for its GPT-4 powered chat

    Microsoft's Bing is enjoying the spotlight for the first time in a decade after it released a GPT-powered interface last month. Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI, appears to have lifted the waitlist from the new Bing, ostensibly allowing anyone to gain instant access to the new experience. Windows Central, which first spotted this change, said users don't have to wait to try out the new Bing anymore.

  • Meta launches subscription service in US

    The Meta Verified service will give users a blue badge after they verify their accounts using a government ID and will cost $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS system and Google-owned Android, Meta said in a statement. The service, which Meta said it was testing in February, follows in the footsteps of Snap Inc-owned Snapchat as well as messaging app Telegram and marks the latest effort by a social media company to diversify its revenue away from advertising. After a $44 billion buyout by Musk last year, Twitter had rolled out its Blue subscription service which lets people pay for the blue check mark previously limited to verified accounts of politicians, journalists and other public figures.

  • Crypto Is Finally Getting Its First Supreme Court Appearance

    (Bloomberg) -- A clash involving disgruntled Coinbase Global Inc. customers will give the US Supreme Court its first taste of the world of cryptocurrency, foreshadowing future cases that could help define the industry.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpBanks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in

  • South Korea’s Battery Giants Are in Hot Demand From US to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest battery event of the year turned into a beauty parade of US, European and Australian officials all trying to lure investments to their regions. Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosUBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueWith LG Energy Sol

  • Will Americans end up footing the bill for bank failures?

    The government's response to the failure of two large banks has already involved hundreds of billions of dollars. The Biden administration said it will guarantee uninsured deposits at both banks. The Federal Reserve announced a new lending program for all banks that need to borrow money to pay for withdrawals.

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Billion Lifelin

  • Microsoft Stock Spikes. AI News Is Still a Crowd Pleaser.

    Microsoft is going all in on generative artificial intelligence, and Wall Street likes what it sees so far. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) unveiled new versions of both its Bing search engine and the Edge web browser that included AI software from Open AI, the creator of Chat GPT, in February. Microsoft has close ties to Open AI—it lifted its investment in the company earlier this year—and the software giant is sprinkling AI software over its vast portfolio of applications and services like magic fairy dust.

  • US oil production will remain at 'historically high volumes’ through 2050: New government report

    A new report from an independent agency of the government projects oil production could increase between now and 2050.

  • Biden’s interior secretary criticized over ‘difficult’ choice on Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska

    Deb Haaland called Willow "a difficult, complex issue that was inherited'' from previous administrations.

  • Biden takes aim at failed bank executives' pay, asks Congress to act

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on Congress to give regulators greater power over the banking sector, including leveraging higher fines for managers, clawing back executives' compensation and barring officials from failed banks, according to a statement released by the White House. "No one is above the law," Biden said in the statement, "and strengthening accountability is an important deterrent to prevent mismanagement in the future." The current law "limits the administration’s authority to hold executives responsible," he said.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) to Add AI-Powered Copilot to Office 365 Suite

    Microsoft (MSFT) is bringing generative AI technologies, such as the popular ChatGPT chatting app, to its Microsoft 365 suite of business software through Microsoft 365 Copilot.

  • Baidu Soars After Analysts Give Ernie a Thumbs-Up After Test-Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. surged more than 14% Friday after brokerages including Citigroup tested the company’s just-unveiled ChatGPT-like service and granted it their preliminary approval.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineUBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueBaidu’s le

  • Russia’s Vladimir Putin Faces Arrest Warrant by International Court

    International Criminal Court’s move is connected to the forced deportation of children from Ukraine.