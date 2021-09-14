U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

Here's everything Apple announced at its event this morning

Greg Kumparak
·4 min read

It's that time again!

It's September, which generally means two things: We're blasting Earth, Wind, and Fire on repeat, and Apple will announce a new iPhone (or four).

Right on schedule, Apple held a remote event this morning, streaming kinda-sorta-live from its Cupertino campus. Whether you didn't have time to watch the entire hour-long stream or just want the highlights, we've got you — as usual, we've boiled the whole thing down to the bullet points.

New iPads

Both the standard iPad and the iPad mini have gotten the update treatment — here's whats new for each:

Image Credits: Apple

New iPad:

  • Runs the A13 Bionic chip, which Apple first introduced in 2019 with the iPhone 11. Apple says it's 20% faster across the board compared to the last gen.

  • The front-facing camera has been bumped from 8 megapixels up to a 12 megapixel ultrawide lens.

  • It's getting Center Stage, the feature that debuted on the iPad Pro and automatically reframes front-facing video to keep your face centered as you move around a room.

  • Starts at $329 (or $299 for schools). Orders start today, shipping next week.

    Image Credits: Apple

New iPad mini:

  • Redesigned with slimmer borders and rounder edges.

  • The display has been bumped up to 8.3" (from 7.9") while keeping the overall device size the same.

  • The CPU is 40% faster, while the GPU is 80% faster.

  • USB-C!

  • There will be a 5G model.

  • The back camera has a much-improved 12 MP camera with True Tone flash, and, as with the standard iPad, the front camera is getting 12 MP ultrawide lens and Center Stage support.

  • It'll support the second-gen Apple Pencil.

  • Starts at $499. Orders start today, shipping next week.

Apple Watch

Image Credits: Apple

Apple kicked off the Watch segment with a few new features coming to iOS 8 (like fall detection for cyclists and better algorithms for detecting calories burned when you're on an e-bike) before announcing a new Watch — Series 7, they're calling it.

Apple Watch Series 7:

  • By reducing the screen's borders, they were able to squeeze in a display that is 20% bigger.

  • To take advantage of that bigger screen, buttons are bigger across the UI.

  • It's got a swipe-style prediction keyboard, for easier text input on the go.

  • Apple says it's got the strongest (most crack-resistant) display to dat, and is the first Apple Watch to be IP6X certified against dust.

  • An "updated charging architecture" and a new USB-C charger allow it to charge 33% faster.

  • Series 7 will start at $399 and start shipping "later this fall."

New iPhones

Image Credits: Apple

Not one, not two, but four new iPhones — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max. Faster chips, better cameras, better battery life.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini:

  • Both run Apple's new A15 Bionic chip. It's got a six-core CPU (two high-performance cores, four high efficiency), a four-core GPU and big improvements to the neural engine that Apple taps for on-device machine learning.

  • A "ceramic shield front," which Apple says is tougher than any other smartphone's glass.

  • IP68 water resistance.

  • 28% brighter display.

  • iPhone 13 comes in at 6.1", while iPhone 13 mini will be 5.4".

  • A wild new "Cinematic" mode that uses machine learning for tricks like auto-shifting the camera's focus when one on-screen speaker looks at someone behind them.

  • The 64 GB model has finally been retired, with the base models coming with 128 GB of storage.

  • Apple says the iPhone 13 mini's battery life has been improved by an hour and a half, while most iPhone 13 users will get two and half more hours per charge.

  • iPhone 13 will start at $799, while iPhone 13 mini starts at $699.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max:

Image Credits: Apple

  • It's getting that new "ceramic shield front," along with an upgrade to A15, here with a five-core GPU.

  • As rumored, it'll get a display that can adjust its refresh rate up to 120 hz for super smooth movement/scrolling.

  • It's got three cameras on the back: a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, an ultrawide and a wide angle. Night Mode will now play friendly with all three cameras (including the telephoto lens, which previously didn't support it).

  • It'll come in two sizes: 6.1" (Pro) and 6.7" (Pro Max).

  • For those who just can't seem to get enough storage space, they're introducing 1 TB models!

  • Pro starts at $999, Pro Max starts at $1099. Pre-orders start September 17, shipping September 24.

Other stuff

