Here's everything you need for the perfect Sunday Reset routine

Sunday is typically thought of as a day of rest. However, “rest” can look quite different for different people. If you follow social media trends, you'll have come across the term "Sunday reset." A Sunday reset is a time for reflection and preparing for the week ahead. Whatever makes you feel well-rested and prepared for the next seven days is the best way to go about your Sunday reset routine.

Why are Sunday resets important though? Look the phrase up on TikTok and you’ll see all sorts of different interpretations of what constitutes a Sunday reset routine. It can be anything from household chores and meal prep to indulging in self-care and doing your skincare routine. Above all though, it's about intention, inner peace and starting the week with a fresh, clear mind, and that's important for everyone.

If you want a little help building the perfect Sunday reset routine this weekend, we put together a checklist of everything you would need. Tailor it to your liking and you’ll be sure to start the week healthy, happy and ready to take on the world!

1. A coffee grinder

What better way to start your Sunday morning than with fresh-ground coffee? Grinding your own beans not only helps you make the freshest cup of coffee possible, but also fills your kitchen with an amazing scent that signals your brain to get ready for action.

This little handheld grinder from Amazon Basics is made from solid stainless steel and, at roughly 1.5 pounds, is easy to use and store. It has a simple push button control and a standard outlet plug, so you won’t need to worry about running out of battery power.

$20 at Amazon

2. The Glossier scented candle

Scented candles are a great way to relax. Glossier, typically known for its high-quality makeup and skincare, now has one of the most coveted scented candles on the market. It comes in two different scents. The first is the Glossier “You” scent, which includes pink pepper, iris and ambrox. The second scent is Orange Blossom Neroli. Both are soothing, helping you to get into the right mindset that will help start the week off on the right foot.

$45 at Glossier

3. A white noise machine

Sometimes the best way to block out the distractions is to block out the noise. This adjustable white noise machine from Tuft & Needle can help you do just that. Whether you want to use it to help you sleep restfully all night, or just help you clear your mind and relax during your Sunday reset, this convenient little machine can do the job.

Using a small fan to create the soothing white noise, and a light level adjustment, this simple contraption is just what you need. It also has a smartphone app, so you can have control of the white noise in the palm of your hand.

$110 at Tuft & Needle

4. An iRobot Roomba

Having a clean space is essential for having a clear mind. However, some don’t find cleaning quite as therapeutic as others. That’s where the iRobot Roomba comes in handy. Just set this convenient little cleaning robot loose and you’ll get a clean floor without getting your hands dirty.

This brilliant little invention cleans every corner of your home, covering smooth surfaces and carpet, then returns to its base for recharging. It'll capture all the pet hair, too. With dual rubber multi-surface brushes, an edge sweeping brush and a smart Resume feature, you can let the iRobot Roomba clean up while you focus on the rest of your Sunday reset.

$600 at Amazon

5. A printed sherpa throw blanket

For those Sundays when your reset consists of curling up on the couch and doing absolutely nothing, a cheerful printed sherpa blanket can keep you feeling cozy all day long. Available in six fun designs, this throw blanket’s ultra-plush fleece is made without harsh chemicals and meets OEKO-TEX standards, which means it’s a safe non-toxic textile.

The blankets are only available at Urban Outfitters, so if you want a cozy way to spend your next Sunday reset, look no further.

$49 at Urban Outfitters

6. A bath bomb set

“Bombs” isn’t exactly a word that conjures images of serenity and relaxation, but these fizzy little rascals just might change that. Bath bombs are meant to be left in your bathtub to dissolve, offering a pleasing scent and spa-like feel to your bath rituals.

With floral scents ranging from rose to jasmine, this great 12-piece set will offer you all the peace you need during your Sunday reset. Made from organic materials, the bath bombs weigh just three ounces but really pack a punch. Plus, with 12 in the pack, they'll last you a while.

$29 at Amazon

7. An essential oil diffuser

Essential oils have been used for centuries as both a medicinal and therapeutic aid. This gorgeous woodgrain aroma diffuser will fit right in with almost any décor style, and the light mist that’s created is pleasing to the nose, the eyes, and maybe even the soul.

It has four different timing options and a colorful LED light for setting just the right mood. It also comes with a set of 10 essential oils. Add whatever essential oil scents you wish to the water reservoir, turn the machine on and let your mind drift away.

$30 at Amazon

8. A warm compress eye mask

Most people know the benefits of a cold compress eye mask, but not as many have used a warm compress on their eyes. This great little mask by MediViz can be used either hot or cold. Taking advantage of the warm compress functions offers a great soothing feeling for your eyes.

The mask is soft to the touch, hand-washable and offers the comfort of a spa treatment in your own home. Simply microwave the mask for 10-15 seconds. It'll give you enough relaxation to sustain you through the week.

$25 at Amazon

9. Or a Bluetooth sleep eye mask

Shutting off the outside world is a great way to spend your Sunday reset. One of the ways to do that is to use this great sleep mask that includes built-in headphones. Available in six different colors, this sleep mask has Bluetooth connectivity and easy-to-recharge USB capability.

Whether you want to listen to calming ocean sounds, your favorite music or motivational speeches during your Sunday reset, don’t sleep on this amazing product.

$23 at Amazon

10. A wellness growth journal

This lovely guided wellness journal is designed to motivate you and help you reflect on self-care and betterment. It includes prompts and inspiration, and is structured into four phases to guide you through a longterm goal or the adoption of new habits. It also comes bursting with full-color illustrations with room to build a plan of action for your goals.

Sometimes the best way to be sure your plans come to fruition is by writing them down. If you want to start your Sunday reset with a healthy dose of motivation and self-reflection, this journal is the right item for you.

$16 at Etsy

11. A faux fur robe

If you want your Sunday reset to start with a hug, this incredibly comfy faux fur robe from Pottery Barn might do the trick. Available in three colors and made from super soft machine-washable polyester, this wonderful robe is OEKO-TEX certified, which means it’s free from dangerous toxic textile materials. You can even have the robe monogrammed with your initials for an extra special, personalized touch.

$104 at Pottery Barn

12. A 3-piece silk sheet set

Waking up in silk sheets is the perfect way to start your Sunday reset. Silk sheets keep you cool on warm nights and are great for friction-free sleeping.

This set from SilkSilky includes a flat sheet and two pillowcases, comes in five different sizes and are made from 100% mulberry silk. Many sheet sets advertised as “silk” are made from artificial materials, but these sheets are all-natural. They’re even better if you plan on spending your entire Sunday reset in bed!

$195 at SilkSilky

13. Mindful affirmation cards

Mindfulness is a practice that helps you to be present in the moment and allows you to be intentional in your actions. As the wise sage Ferris Bueller once opined, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

These simple mindfulness cards can help you slow down during your Sunday reset and focus on what’s important to you. The card set focuses on self-care and reminds us that in order to care for others, we must first care for ourselves.

$30 at Intelligent Change

