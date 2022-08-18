Here's everything TikTok says it's doing to fight misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

TikTok is rolling out an informational "Election Center" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

This comes as the social media app has recently come under fire for its handling of misinformation.

See details of TikTok's new program to promote education and fight misleading information.

TikTok is rolling out a new "Election Center" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, after coming under fire for its handling of election misinformation.

TikTok, which is often thought to be less of a politically charged platform than Facebook or Twitter, has fallen prey to hosting misleading content ahead of elections in Germany, Colombia and the Philippines, reports The New York Times.

Experts worry that a similar problem will come to the US ahead of the 2022 elections.

"I do believe that misinformation is a risk on TikTok ahead of the elections. Similar to what we've seen with Twitter and Facebook, TikTok has articulated a set of guidelines about how it plans to manage misinformation, which may alleviate some concerns," said Jeffrey Blevins, an expert on social media misinformation and a journalism professor at the University of Cincinnati.

"No matter how well-intentioned these policies are - what users must keep in mind - is that there is no foolproof way to combat misinformation," he added.

On Wednesday, TikTok announced a series of steps it plans to take ahead of the 2022 elections to help combat the spread of falsehoods on the platform. Check out everything TikTok says it's doing.

TikTok's plan to tackle misleading election information is broken into two parts: enforcement and education.

On the enforcement side, TikTok says it ensures harmful election misinformation isn't allowed on the platform through a combination of tech and human moderators.

However, Jeffrey Blevins, who specializes in social media misinformation, cautions that "there is so much user-generated content that is likely to slip through the cracks."

TikTok says it has partnered with fact-checking organizations, including Politifact and SciVerify, to assess the accuracy of the content.

If fact-checkers find information to be false, it will be removed. If they cannot verify the claims in the video, it will be flagged and ineligible for TikTok's For You feed.

If a viewer attempts to share an unsubstantiated video, TikTok will prompt them to reconsider.

"Labelling content doesn't always dissuade users who are prone to believe it. Oftentimes it just irritates them and is used as fodder that the platform is trying to 'censor' their political perspectives," Blevins said.

On the education side: TikTok's Election Center will provide election-related information, like where to vote and who is on the ballot.

TikTok partnered with the National Association of Secretaries of State and Ballotpedia to gather this information.

The social media platform says it's also rolling out resources to provide information about how to vote as a deaf person, an overseas citizen, or a person with past convictions.

TikTok says its Election Center will feature videos that encourage the TikTok community to think critically about the content they see online.

Users can see the latest election results through TikTok's Election Center as they are reported on election day.

TikTok plans to provide not only educational resources to viewers but also to creators.

The social media platform says that in the next few weeks, it will publish educational content and host briefings with creators and their management agencies to ensure they understand the rules of paid content around elections.

TikTok says it has a longstanding policy not to allow paid political advertising, and the company's guidelines explicitly prohibit election misinformation, harassment, and violent extremism.

