Here's Exactly What the Average Retiree Receives in Spousal Social Security Benefits

Social Security can go a long way in retirement, and if you're married, you may be entitled to extra money each month in the form of spousal benefits.

Not everyone qualifies for spousal Social Security, and how much you might receive will depend on several factors -- such as your work history, your spouse's benefit amount, and the age you begin claiming.

While everyone's situation will be slightly different, it can be helpful to see how much the average retiree receives. Here's exactly how to estimate your own benefit, as well as how that stacks up to what the average spouse collects in spousal Social Security.

Image source: Getty Images.

Who qualifies for spousal benefits?

If you're at least 62 years old and currently married to someone who is entitled to either retirement or disability benefits, you may qualify for spousal Social Security.

Even if you've never worked (or haven't worked enough to qualify for retirement benefits), you can still receive spousal benefits. However, if you're eligible for retirement benefits based on your own work history, it could affect your eligibility and how much you might receive.

The maximum you can receive in spousal benefits is 50% of the amount your spouse will collect at their full retirement age (FRA). If you qualify for both retirement and spousal benefits, you'll only receive the higher of the two amounts -- not both.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

So, for instance, say you qualify for $1,000 per month in retirement benefits at your FRA, and your spouse will receive $3,000 per month at their FRA. In this case, your max spousal benefit would be $1,500 per month, so that's the most you'll receive. If you were collecting, say, $2,000 per month in retirement benefits, you wouldn't qualify for spousal Social Security at all.

The age you begin claiming will also affect your benefit amount. While you can file for spousal benefits as early as age 62, you'll need to wait until your FRA to receive the maximum payments. Claim before your FRA, and you'll receive a reduced benefit. One exception is if you're caring for a child who is under 16 or disabled, in which case you can generally file at any age without reductions (assuming you meet the other eligibility requirements for spousal benefits).

How much does the average retired couple receive?

Again, everyone's situation will be different, so your spousal benefit could differ significantly from that of other couples. However, it can still be helpful to get an idea of how much other retirees are receiving.

According to the Social Security Administration's most recent data released in 2022, the average retired worker, in general, receives around $1,825 per month in retirement benefits. The average wife of a retired worker collects around $915 per month, while the average husband receives roughly $714 per month.

Story continues

Among wives, the average spousal benefit also differs depending on whether they're eligible for spousal benefits as a result of caring for a qualifying child. Among those with children who are under age 16 or disabled, the average benefit is $759 per month. Those without qualifying children (and who are at least 62 years old) receive around $918 per month, on average.

Retired Workers (All) Wives of Retired Workers (With Qualifying Child) Wives of Retired Workers (Without Qualifying Child) Husbands of Retired Workers Avg. Monthly Benefit $1,825 $759 $918 $714

Data source: Social Security Administration.

Spousal Social Security could increase your benefits by hundreds of dollars per month, so it's wise to take full advantage of this benefit if you qualify. When you know approximately how much you can expect to receive, it will be easier to plan for retirement and ensure you're as prepared as possible.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets"

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Here's Exactly What the Average Retiree Receives in Spousal Social Security Benefits was originally published by The Motley Fool