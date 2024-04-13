Here's What To Make Of Exxaro Resources' (JSE:EXX) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Exxaro Resources (JSE:EXX) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Exxaro Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = R10b ÷ (R93b - R6.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Exxaro Resources has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Exxaro Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Exxaro Resources .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 52% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Exxaro Resources has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Exxaro Resources' ROCE

To sum it up, Exxaro Resources has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 138% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know more about Exxaro Resources, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

