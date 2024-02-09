Here's What We Like About FirstCash Holdings' (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase FirstCash Holdings' shares before the 13th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.35 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.40 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, FirstCash Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of US$116.95. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see FirstCash Holdings paying out a modest 28% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see FirstCash Holdings earnings per share are up 7.3% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, FirstCash Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Has FirstCash Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? FirstCash Holdings has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, FirstCash Holdings appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while FirstCash Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - FirstCash Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

