Here's What To Make Of Flowserve's (NYSE:FLS) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Flowserve:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$321m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Flowserve has an ROCE of 8.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Flowserve's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Flowserve.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Flowserve's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Flowserve to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, Flowserve has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 15% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

