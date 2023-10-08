Here's What To Make Of Flughafen Zürich's (VTX:FHZN) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Flughafen Zürich (VTX:FHZN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Flughafen Zürich is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = CHF349m ÷ (CHF4.9b - CHF634m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Flughafen Zürich has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.8% average generated by the Infrastructure industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Flughafen Zürich compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Flughafen Zürich Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Flughafen Zürich, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Flughafen Zürich doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Flughafen Zürich has been paying out a decent 57% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Flughafen Zürich's ROCE

In a nutshell, Flughafen Zürich has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

