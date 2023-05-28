Here's What We Like About Gamma Communications' (LON:GAMA) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Gamma Communications' shares on or after the 1st of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.15 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Gamma Communications has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of £11.86. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Gamma Communications paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Gamma Communications generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Gamma Communications's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Gamma Communications's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past eight years, Gamma Communications has increased its dividend at approximately 18% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Gamma Communications? We love that Gamma Communications is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

Curious what other investors think of Gamma Communications? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

