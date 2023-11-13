Here's What We Like About Gen Digital's (NASDAQ:GEN) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Gen Digital's shares before the 17th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.50 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Gen Digital has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $19.28. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Gen Digital is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 34% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Gen Digital's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Gen Digital, with earnings per share up 7.2% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Gen Digital has seen its dividend decline 1.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Gen Digital? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Gen Digital is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Gen Digital is halfway there. Gen Digital looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gen Digital (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

