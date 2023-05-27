Here's What We Like About Genuine Parts' (NYSE:GPC) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Genuine Parts' shares on or after the 1st of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.95 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Genuine Parts stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of $157.21. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Genuine Parts's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Genuine Parts paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Genuine Parts generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 55% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Genuine Parts's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Genuine Parts's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Genuine Parts is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Genuine Parts has delivered 6.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Genuine Parts worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Genuine Parts paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Genuine Parts is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Genuine Parts you should know about.

