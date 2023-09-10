Here's What We Like About Greif's (NYSE:GEF) Upcoming Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Greif's shares before the 14th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.52 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.08 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Greif stock has a trailing yield of around 3.0% on the current share price of $69.07. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Greif's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Greif has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Greif's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years. Greif earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Greif has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Greif is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Greif worth buying for its dividend? Greif has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Greif is facing. Be aware that Greif is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

