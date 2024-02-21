Here's What ME Group International's (LON:MEGP) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at ME Group International (LON:MEGP), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on ME Group International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = UK£63m ÷ (UK£316m - UK£93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, ME Group International has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Services industry average of 8.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ME Group International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for ME Group International .

How Are Returns Trending?

ME Group International deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 28% and the business has deployed 24% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 28%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Key Takeaway

In short, we'd argue ME Group International has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 90% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with ME Group International and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

