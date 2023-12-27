Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,824.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,900.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,084.75
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,086.60
    +4.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.10
    -0.47 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,076.80
    +7.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.02
    +0.03 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2730
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6070
    +0.2440 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,145.41
    +577.28 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.24
    -2.81 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,737.85
    +40.34 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,681.24
    +375.39 (+1.13%)
     

Here's your guide to Fayetteville-area grocery store hours on New Year's

Taylor Shook, Fayetteville Observer
·3 min read

Despite the best planning, sometimes a last-minute holiday grocery run is unavoidable.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours vary at Fayetteville-area stores, so check our guide before you head out.

Here's a guide to grocery store hours at retailers like Carlie C's, BJ's, Harris Teeter and Publix.

Aldi food market at 4920 Raeford Road.
Aldi food market at 4920 Raeford Road.

Aldi

Locations: 4920 Raeford Road, 7640 S. Raeford Road and 5201 Ramsey St., all in Fayetteville

Hours: Open until 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.

Website: aldi.us/en

More: From prices to products, here's your guide to grocery stores in the Fayetteville area

BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: 5200 Red Tip Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Website: bjs.com/cl/fayetteville/0215

Carlie C's IGA grocery store on Owen Drive.
Carlie C's IGA grocery store on Owen Drive.

Carlie C's IGA

Location: 1790 Owen Drive, 600 Cedar Creek Road, 2738 Bragg Blvd. and 690 S. Reilly Road, all in Fayetteville, and 3501 N. Main St., Hope Mills

Hours: Open regular store hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Website: carliecs.com

Food Lion

Location: Multiple locations throughout Cumberland County

Hours: Open for normal business hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Website: foodlion.com

The Fresh Market on Glensford Drive.
The Fresh Market on Glensford Drive.

The Fresh Market

Location: 230 Glensford Drive, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Website: thefreshmarket.com/my-market/store/230glensford-fayetteville

Harris Teeter on Raeford Road.
Harris Teeter on Raeford Road.

Harris Teeter

Locations: 2800 Raeford Road, Fayetteville and 3050 Traemoor Village Drive, Hope Mills

Hours: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Website: harristeeter.com

Lidl on Skibo Road.
Lidl on Skibo Road.

Lidl

Location: 1912 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.

Website: lidl.com/stores/US01426

Publix on Raeford Road.
Publix on Raeford Road.

Publix

Location: 3114 Raeford Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Website: publix.com

Sam's Club on Skibo Road.
Sam's Club on Skibo Road.

Sam's Club

Location: 1450 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.

Website: samsclub.com/club/fayetteville-nc-sams-club/8218

Sprouts on Freedom Parkway Drive.
Sprouts on Freedom Parkway Drive.

Sprouts

Location: 2810 Freedom Parkway Drive, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Website: sprouts.com/store/nc/fayetteville/fayetteville

Target

Location: 2056 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and regular business hours New Year’s Day.

Fayetteville man has a plan for city's first food hall. Is this where it will be built?

Website: target.com/sl/fayetteville/755

Walmart in Spring Lake on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Walmart in Spring Lake on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Walmart

Location: Multiple locations throughout Cumberland County

Hours: Regular store hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which vary by location.

Website: walmart.com

Reporter Taylor Shook can be reached at tshook@gannett.com.  

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What hours are Fayetteville grocery stores open on New Year's Eve?

Advertisement