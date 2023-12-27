Here's your guide to Fayetteville-area grocery store hours on New Year's
Despite the best planning, sometimes a last-minute holiday grocery run is unavoidable.
New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours vary at Fayetteville-area stores, so check our guide before you head out.
Here's a guide to grocery store hours at retailers like Carlie C's, BJ's, Harris Teeter and Publix.
Aldi
Locations: 4920 Raeford Road, 7640 S. Raeford Road and 5201 Ramsey St., all in Fayetteville
Hours: Open until 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.
Website: aldi.us/en
BJ's Wholesale Club
Location: 5200 Red Tip Road, Fayetteville
Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Website: bjs.com/cl/fayetteville/0215
Carlie C's IGA
Location: 1790 Owen Drive, 600 Cedar Creek Road, 2738 Bragg Blvd. and 690 S. Reilly Road, all in Fayetteville, and 3501 N. Main St., Hope Mills
Hours: Open regular store hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Website: carliecs.com
Food Lion
Location: Multiple locations throughout Cumberland County
Hours: Open for normal business hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Website: foodlion.com
The Fresh Market
Location: 230 Glensford Drive, Fayetteville
Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Website: thefreshmarket.com/my-market/store/230glensford-fayetteville
Harris Teeter
Locations: 2800 Raeford Road, Fayetteville and 3050 Traemoor Village Drive, Hope Mills
Hours: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Website: harristeeter.com
Lidl
Location: 1912 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.
Website: lidl.com/stores/US01426
Publix
Location: 3114 Raeford Road, Fayetteville
Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Website: publix.com
Sam's Club
Location: 1450 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.
Website: samsclub.com/club/fayetteville-nc-sams-club/8218
Sprouts
Location: 2810 Freedom Parkway Drive, Fayetteville
Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Website: sprouts.com/store/nc/fayetteville/fayetteville
Target
Location: 2056 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and regular business hours New Year’s Day.
Website: target.com/sl/fayetteville/755
Walmart
Location: Multiple locations throughout Cumberland County
Hours: Regular store hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which vary by location.
Website: walmart.com
