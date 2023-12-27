Here's your guide to Fayetteville-area grocery store hours on New Year's

Despite the best planning, sometimes a last-minute holiday grocery run is unavoidable.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours vary at Fayetteville-area stores, so check our guide before you head out.

Here's a guide to grocery store hours at retailers like Carlie C's, BJ's, Harris Teeter and Publix.

Aldi food market at 4920 Raeford Road.

Aldi

Locations: 4920 Raeford Road, 7640 S. Raeford Road and 5201 Ramsey St., all in Fayetteville

Hours: Open until 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.

Website: aldi.us/en

BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: 5200 Red Tip Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Website: bjs.com/cl/fayetteville/0215

Carlie C's IGA grocery store on Owen Drive.

Carlie C's IGA

Location: 1790 Owen Drive, 600 Cedar Creek Road, 2738 Bragg Blvd. and 690 S. Reilly Road, all in Fayetteville, and 3501 N. Main St., Hope Mills

Hours: Open regular store hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Website: carliecs.com

Food Lion

Location: Multiple locations throughout Cumberland County

Hours: Open for normal business hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Website: foodlion.com

The Fresh Market on Glensford Drive.

The Fresh Market

Location: 230 Glensford Drive, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Website: thefreshmarket.com/my-market/store/230glensford-fayetteville

Harris Teeter on Raeford Road.

Harris Teeter

Locations: 2800 Raeford Road, Fayetteville and 3050 Traemoor Village Drive, Hope Mills

Hours: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Website: harristeeter.com

Lidl on Skibo Road.

Lidl

Location: 1912 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.

Website: lidl.com/stores/US01426

Publix on Raeford Road.

Publix

Location: 3114 Raeford Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Website: publix.com

Sam's Club on Skibo Road.

Sam's Club

Location: 1450 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.

Website: samsclub.com/club/fayetteville-nc-sams-club/8218

Sprouts on Freedom Parkway Drive.

Sprouts

Location: 2810 Freedom Parkway Drive, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Website: sprouts.com/store/nc/fayetteville/fayetteville

Target

Location: 2056 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and regular business hours New Year’s Day.

Website: target.com/sl/fayetteville/755

Walmart in Spring Lake on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Walmart

Location: Multiple locations throughout Cumberland County

Hours: Regular store hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which vary by location.

Website: walmart.com

