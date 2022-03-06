U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,926.20
    -132.94 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Here's how to get help and send automatic alerts to loved ones on your phone

Kim Komando
·3 min read

Uncertain times remind us that we’re not always prepared as we need to be.

In the digital world, no one is ever truly ready for the reality of getting hacked. Tap or click to see if someone is really watching what you do or if you’re being paranoid.

In the physical world, our tech can make a world of difference. Take the Apple Watch, which has been credited with saving lives. Tap or click for the emergency and health features you should set up now before you need them.

Don’t forget about your phone. Here’s how to set up emergency features that will alert your loved ones if something happens to you:

If you have an iPhone

When you make a call with Apple's Emergency SOS feature, your iPhone does a few things. It will call the local emergency number and alert your emergency contacts via text message.

Your phone will also send your current location to your emergency contacts, along with changes to your location. That means they can follow along if you’re moving from place to place.

Here’s how to make an SOS call on an iPhone 8 or later:

• Press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons. The Emergency SOS slider will appear.

Drag the slider to call emergency services. You can also continue to hold the side button and a volume button. Once the countdown ends, your phone will call emergency services.

Note: On an iPhone 7 or earlier, quickly press the side or top button five times to enable the emergency slider.

Now that you know how to use this feature let's run through how to add emergency contacts.

Remember, if you use the Emergency SOS feature, these contacts will receive a message indicating you are having an emergency.

• Open the Health app and tap your profile picture > Medical ID.

• Select Edit, then scroll to Emergency Contacts.

• Tap the Add button, then tap a contact. Add their relationship.

• Hit Done to confirm your changes.

Have kids in the family? This app from the FBI could help in an emergency

If you have an Android

Android’s version of Emergency SOS works similarly, though you need to set it up ahead of time.

• Open the Settings app on your phone.

• Tap Safety & emergency > Emergency SOS.

From here, you can customize what happens when you use Emergency SOS. You have the option to sound an alarm or stay silent, call an emergency number of your choosing, share updates and location info with your emergency contacts and record a video.

To access Emergency SOS on an Android phone, quickly press the power button five times.

On a Samsung phone, steps may vary slightly. If the method above does not work, open Settings, look for Advanced features, then tap Send SOS messages. From here, you can choose your emergency contacts.

On a Google Pixel and other versions of Android, here's how to add emergency contacts:

• Open the Safety app and sign in with your Google account.

• You’ll be prompted to add emergency contacts. Scroll through or search for a contact and tap the name to continue.

• Next, you can add medical information if you have not done so.

• Tap Done to confirm.

Bonus Tip: How to boost your tax refund this year

The IRS has new changes including the $600 rule, WFH Working-from-home deductions, child tax credits and more. In this episode, tax accountant Rachel Cheek and I dive into the many ways deductions, forms, social media, and rules will impact your 2021 tax return.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get emergency help on your phone and send alerts to loved ones.

Recommended Stories

  • Cloud Stocks Have Become a Haven in Tech. Here Are 4 Clear Winners.

    As the world emerges from the pandemic, tech companies have been put in a tough spot. Broadcom (AVGO), a key chip provider to cloud players, said its April- quarter results would accelerate from 16% growth in the January quarter.

  • Block Faces Consumer Protection Probes Over Cash App

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc., the digital payments company run by Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, is under investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and multiple state Attorneys General in connection with its Cash App service. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corri

  • Thousands of Nvidia employee passwords leak online as hackers' ransom deadline looms

    The ransomware group that claims to have taken a terabyte of data from chipmaking giant Nvidia is threatening to release the company’s “most closely-guarded secrets” today unless it meets the gang's increasingly bizarre demands. The Lapsus$ ransomware group, which first claimed responsibility for the data breach last week, has already started leaking data. According to data breach monitoring website Have I Been Pwned, the hackers stole the credentials of more than 71,000 Nvidia employees.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Cybercrime is on the rise, and trends like cloud computing, remote work, and digital transformation are exposing new vulnerabilities in corporate defenses. Not surprisingly, corporate security and IT teams are focused on implementing effective defenses, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) are well positioned to benefit from that trend. Zscaler specializes in network security.

  • Microsoft and Google join exodus from Russia

    Microsoft has stopped all sales in Russia, making it one of the largest companies to take action in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Nvidia's Sensitive Data Remains Vulnerable To Ransomware Group's Deadline Which Ends Today

    The Lapsus$ ransomware group threatened to leak Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) “most closely-guarded secrets” today unless it met their demands, TechCrunch reports. Lapsus$ told Nvidia to remove its controversial Lite Hash Rate (LHR) feature, limiting the Ethereum mining capabilities of its RTX 30 series graphics cards. Lapsus$ also wanted Nvidia to open-source its graphics chip drivers for macOS, Windows, and Linux devices until March 4 to comply. Related Content: Nvidia Updates On Cybersecurity At

  • Analyst Report: Verizon Communications Inc.

    Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (more than 70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 91 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 25 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. The firm has agreed to acquire Tracfone, a wireless reseller that serves about 20 million prepaid customers in the U.S., from America Movil. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.

  • Apple Investors Defy Company and Vote for Civil-Rights Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shareholders approved outside proposals recommending audits of the company’s civil-rights impact and a public report on its use of concealment clauses in employment agreements, marking a rare instance of investors defying the tech giant.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsUkraine Update: UN Council to

  • Keyboard and mouse support is coming to Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service

    Keyboard and mouse support could come to Xbox Cloud Gaming as soon as this June.

  • Samsung will add phone performance throttling controls through an update

    Samsung has promised an update to give users control over performance throttling for games.

  • Flying taxi startup raises $170 million

    Volocopter, a German eVTOL developer, raised $170 million in Series E funding at a $1.7 billion pre-money valuation. WP Investment led, and was joined by Honeywell and insiders Atlantia, Whysol and btov Partners.Why it matters: The aerospace upstart also disclosed a commercial launch deadline of mid-2024 in Paris, just in time for the Summer Olympics. Doesn't mean Volocopter will hit that mark, or that it won't fly earlier, but it's nice to have some particulars on the promise.Stay on top of the

  • Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids is $50 off for today only

    Amazon is selling the Kindle Paperwhite Kids and standard Kindle Kids for $50 off, but only for today.

  • Three 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E trims can't be ordered anymore

    Ford first closed orders for two trims of the 2022 Mustang Mach-E. Now a third appears unavailable. That leaves two available trims: Select and GT.

  • Roland makes its classic SH-101 synth available to play on the web

    Roland has created a virtual version of the SH-101 synth used by electronic legends like Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada and The Chemical Brothers.

  • Stellation Capital’s Peter Boyce outlines how to get the best investors and terms for your Series A fundraise at TechCrunch Early Stage

    You’ve built a startup with a solid track record that includes an MVP, an established user base and maybe even consistent revenue. At this point in 2022, mean Series A funding sits at $21.5 million. All of this dictates the long-term trajectory of your startup, and the names listed on that term sheet will be a part of the journey the whole way through.

  • Apple's 3rd-gen AirPods are down to $145 right now

    Woot knocks $35 off Apple's latest AirPods, bringing them down to $145.

  • New wireless CarPlay adapter makes Apple CarPlay wireless in any car

    Why would you plug in your phone when you could use a wireless CarPlay adapter? iPhone users typically love Apple’s CarPlay system, but it’s even more convenient when it’s wireless! So many automakers out there should be beyond embarrassed at this point. Why? It’s because their infotainment systems are atrocious. I have Apple CarPlay in … The post New wireless CarPlay adapter makes Apple CarPlay wireless in any car appeared first on BGR.

  • Google's Nest Hub Max is back on sale for $169

    It's $60 off the regular price at Adorama and B&H.

  • Google Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) Long Term Review: No Subscription Peace Of Mind Security

    You’ll appreciate its free three-hour video event history.

  • Infrastructure is broken, Gecko is using robotics to help fix it

    Gecko Robotics’ mission statement is “To protect today’s critical infrastructure, and give form to tomorrow’s." It’s certainly the sort of thing that rings true in the startup’s home town of Pittsburgh, where the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed under the weight of five vehicles in late-January, the day President Biden was visiting to talk infrastructure. Gecko’s combination of robotics and software solutions is designed to discover cracks and other problem areas before they become much bigger problems. The round was led by XN LP and features Founders Fund, Drive Capital, Snowpoint Ventures, Joe Lonsdale, Mark Cuban and Gokul Rajaram.