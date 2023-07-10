Here's What Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Home Depot (NYSE:HD), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Home Depot is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = US$24b ÷ (US$76b - US$25b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, Home Depot has an ROCE of 46%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Home Depot's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Home Depot.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Home Depot's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 46% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 79% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 46%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Home Depot can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On Home Depot's ROCE

Home Depot has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

