Here's What To Make Of Hong Leong Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HLIND) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hong Leong Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM437m ÷ (RM2.8b - RM439m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Hong Leong Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Industrials industry average of 7.0% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hong Leong Industries Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hong Leong Industries Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 36% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 19%. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Hong Leong Industries Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 33% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Hong Leong Industries Berhad is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Hong Leong Industries Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

