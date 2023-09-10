Here's how workers can show off their AI skills

When IBM was building the first computers in the 1950s, the world and its workers had to prepare for a technology they knew little about. A similar scenario may be playing out when it comes to AI.

Artificial intelligence has controlled the business narrative so far in 2023, with Nvidia crediting the technology for its recent blockbuster earnings. Other companies are similarly enamored of AI and how it could possibly transform their businesses and productivity.

Not to be left behind, workers may wonder if their résumés should showcase their AI skills. They should, experts say, and here’s how to do it.

“Technology such as ChatGPT or other AI iterative technology or generative text technologies are going to play a larger role in practically every industry and that it behooves us to be open minded,” said Amanda Augustine from TopResumé. “It's a reality in today's workplace that most people are going to have to dabble or leverage ChatGPT as part of their roles or AI technology in general. It's becoming part of those roles.”

Research AI vigorously

Augustine recommends that Americans who haven’t already begun using ChatGPT begin familiarizing themselves with the tool.

Run a search for "common uses of AI technology" in your respective field. For instance, a financial adviser might google the ways AI is being used in their jobs.

"How is it most commonly used in the workplace today or in you know, in this field? Get a better sense of how that's working and then dive deeper and look for tutorials to help you understand…The biggest thing is, you have to be proactive," said Augustine.

Give concrete examples of how you’ve used AI

Based on that information, workers can begin exploring ways they can show their competence in the use of the technology – ideally in a workplace setting.

For instance, Laurie MonteForte, spokesperson for AI-based résumé writing company Leet Resumés, says job-seekers could develop a ChatGPT sequence to create a monthly content calendar that saved their company a specific number of hours a week and overtime. They could then include the achievement on their résumé.

"So demonstrate how you use the tool to get a result rather than just saying, 'I use ChatGPT or I'm excited about Bard,'" she said.

Or, if work hasn’t given you the opportunity to use AI, job seekers can find other ways to show they’ve used AI. For instance, Augustine said, job seekers could pursue a side project with AI and write about it on their résumé.

"Look at … could I have a pet project or a passion project where I can apply some of the skills I'm learning to create something, so that I could add that to my résumé to help bolster my qualifications for such a role," said Augustine.

List the AI based tools you’re familiar with

Rue Dooley, HR knowledge advisor for the Society for Human Resource Management, said to list any AI-based tools that you’re familiar with and how you use them. As the AI field continues to permeate all industries, Dooley says some job-seekers might have to up their skills.

"So if I am trying to transition from accountants to whatever data scientist, it's not necessarily a far leap, but I have to bridge that gap," said Dooley. "How do I bridge that gap? Got to go back and get some more education.

Marc Cenedella, the CEO and founder of Leet Resumés, listed various tools workers might want to learn for particularly tech-heavy jobs, like AI engineer. He recommended learning AI tools like Langchain, a platform that allows users to develop applications with LLMs, or PromptLayer, a software for prompt engineering.

"If you're an engineer and you're looking to understand the AI stuff, these are the tools that you need to be checking out," he said.

Show enthusiasm and curiosity about AI

Cenedella said education on AI can be a great way to demonstrate enthusiasm and curiosity about the budding field. Job seekers should list any AI-related education they’ve received on their résumé. For instance, Coursera, a virtual learning platform, offers several courses on ChatGPT.

"The proof is in the pudding. There is no better way to show enthusiasm and demonstrate your commitment to continuous learning than by sharing your past successes in this area," said Cenedella. "Include your coursework, both within formal schooling environments and in more modern learn-as-you-go milieus like Coursera or Udemy, so that future bosses can understand how seriously you take learning."

Don’t forget the basics

Finally, a good AI résumé should be well-formatted and easy to read, like any résumé, Cenedella said.

"Everybody is still expecting you to write a chronological résumé," he said. "But simple. Two columns, no graphics, no colors."

Résumés should be free of typos and keep bullet points at two to three lines. Past professional roles should include your job title, your employer’s name, and the date you started and ended the position. Cenedella also emphasized the importance of using metrics to measure your achievements.

Similarly, Dooley advised not to neglect other skills as they craft their résumés. In particular, he recommends that they continue to hone their communication skills to stand out among workers who might have strong tech or AI skills.

"That's just something that should be on everybody's résumé and everybody's cover letter," he said, "and it will always be in demand."

Dylan Croll is a Yahoo Finance reporter.

