Here's What We Like About Huntington Bancshares' (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Huntington Bancshares investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.62 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Huntington Bancshares has a trailing yield of 5.2% on the current stock price of $11.99. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Huntington Bancshares paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Huntington Bancshares, with earnings per share up 8.4% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Huntington Bancshares has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Should investors buy Huntington Bancshares for the upcoming dividend? Huntington Bancshares has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Huntington Bancshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Huntington Bancshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Huntington Bancshares you should know about.

