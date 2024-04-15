Here's the Income It Takes to Live Comfortably in Every State

Jaclyn DeJohn
7 min read
0

Outside of the big cities, life can be cheaper for many Americans. Though, after years of high inflation, cost increases have affected almost everyone. If you aspire to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, the 50/30/20 budget rule recommends spending approximately 50% of your income on basic needs like food and housing, 30% on wants and putting away the remainder toward savings or paying off debt.

Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset applied the 50/30/20 budget rule to cost of living data in each U.S. state to determine how much income a single adult needs to live comfortably, as well as two working adults raising two children.

Key Findings

  • Massachusetts is the most expensive state to live comfortably in. A single adult needs to make at least $58,011 to cover basics, wants and savings in Massachusetts, or $27.89 per hour. For a family with two working parents of two children, the total family income will need to be about $150,592 for the same level of comfort.

  • Relatively, it’s less expensive to raise a family in California than live comfortably alone. While California ranks third-most expensive for a single adult to live comfortably at $56,826, it only ranks fifth-most expensive for two working adults raising two children. The total family income should be at least $138,362 in the latter case. Connecticut ($139,942) and New York ($139,485) cut ahead of California when it comes to costs of raising a family comfortably.

  • Connecticut is third-most expensive for raising a family comfortably – and only 11th- most for single adults. While single adults in Connecticut have a bit of reprieve supporting themselves comfortably, requiring $50,190, the income needed across two working adults with kids comes out to $139,942, or third- most studywide.

  • It takes only $39,395 for an adult to live comfortably in West Virginia. West Virginia is least expensive for a single adult, who only needs to make an estimated $18.94 per hour pre-tax. When it comes to two working adults raising two children, the state is third-least expensive with the family requiring $94,682 in income across needs, wants and long-term goals.

  • Two working adults need the least money to raise children in Mississippi. A family in Mississippi would need about $88,899 to cover the basic needs, wants and savings goals. It’s relatively more expensive for a single adult to achieve the same at $41,371, which makes The Magnolia State eighth-least expensive.


Top 10 States Where It’s Most Expensive to Live Comfortably

States are ranked by the income needed to live comfortably as a single adult according to the 50/30/20 budget.

  1. Massachusetts
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $27.89
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $58,011
    Rank of income needed for a family: 1
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $150,592

  2. Hawaii
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $27.33
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $56,846
    Rank of income needed for a family: 2
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $147,306

  3. California
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $27.32
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $56,826
    Rank of income needed for a family: 5
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $138,362

  4. New York
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $26.86
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $55,869
    Rank of income needed for a family: 4
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $139,485

  5. Washington
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $25.60
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $53,248
    Rank of income needed for a family: 7
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $128,710

  6. Colorado
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.83
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $51,646
    Rank of income needed for a family: 6
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $132,496

  7. New Jersey
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.76
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $51,501
    Rank of income needed for a family: 9
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $125,590

  8. Maryland
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.74
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $51,459
    Rank of income needed for a family: 15
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $119,725

  9. Oregon
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.30
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $50,544
    Rank of income needed for a family: 8
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $128,669

  10. Rhode Island
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.24
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $50,419
    Rank of income needed for a family: 10
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $124,634

Top 10 States Where It’s Least Expensive to Live Comfortably

States are ranked by the income needed to live comfortably as a single adult according to the 50/30/20 budget.

  1. West Virginia
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $18.94
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $39,395
    Rank of income needed for a family: 3
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $94,682

  2. Arkansas
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.10
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $39,728
    Rank of income needed for a family: 2
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $90,397

  3. Oklahoma
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.33
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,206
    Rank of income needed for a family: 8
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $97,053

  4. North Dakota
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.36
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,269
    Rank of income needed for a family: 13
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $101,088

  5. Kentucky
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.40
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,352
    Rank of income needed for a family: 5
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $95,056

  6. Ohio
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.40
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,352
    Rank of income needed for a family: 20
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $104,666

  7. South Dakota
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.58
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,726
    Rank of income needed for a family: 6
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $96,304

  8. Louisiana
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.82
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $41,226
    Rank of income needed for a family: 4
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $94,806

  9. Mississippi
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.89
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $41,371
    Rank of income needed for a family: 1
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $88,899

  10. Iowa
    Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $20.04
    Salary needed for a single working adult: $41,683
    Rank of income needed for a family: 23
    Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $105,706

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to gather the basic cost of living for an individual with no children and for two working adults with two children. Data includes cost of necessities that cover housing, food, transportation, income taxes and other miscellaneous items. It was last updated to reflect the most recent data available on Feb. 14, 2024.

Applying these costs to the 50/30/20 budget for 50 U.S. states, MIT’s living wage is assumed to cover needs (i.e. 50% of one’s budget). From there the total wage was extrapolated for individuals and families to spend 30% of the total on wants and 20% on savings or debt payments.

Questions about our study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/monkeybusinessimages

The post Here’s the Income It Takes to Live Comfortably in Each U.S. State – 2024 Study appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • $100,000 Will Buy You This Much Retirement

    The median retirement account in America holds about $65,000. That's according to data from the Federal Reserve, which estimates that most people have about $225,000 by age 65. This is less than financial advisors recommend and it only includes people with retirement accounts. About 41% of all Americans have no retirement savings at all. Let's say you […] The post How Long Will $100,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Samsung's new 98-inch Crystal UHD TV is now available

    The 98-inch Crystal UHD TV Samsung revealed at CES is now available. This model will run you $4,000 and it uses AI to optimize picture quality.

  • Benefits system ‘not designed’ for Britain’s 2.3m long-term sick

    The benefits system is ill-equipped to deal with surging long-term sickness levels, as the number of people signed off without having to look for work hits 2.3 million.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • Trump Media Sinks 15% After Registering Shares, Warrants

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media startup tumbled on Monday, extending a two-week slump, after the company took a first step toward allowing the former president and other insiders to capitalize on their stakes.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power

  • Warren Buffett Could Have Bought Any of 378 S&P 500 Companies With $74 Billion. Instead, He Piled It All Into 1 Beloved Stock

    This is the only stock the Oracle of Omaha has purchased for 22 consecutive quarters, dating back to the midpoint of 2018.

  • China's Purported Chip Agenda: Trouble Brewing for INTC & AMD?

    As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries., hampering chip firms like Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro (AMD).

  • We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget?

    Say that, as a married couple, you have $1.4 million in your IRAs and, at age 66, expect about $4,100 per month in Social Security. Based on some typical rules of thumb, you might be able to plan on about $108,000 per year of retirement income, but how much you actually need and will be […] The post We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • At a Brooklyn Pawnshop, Customers Are Flooding In to Sell Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors and metals traders can’t agree on what exactly is behind gold’s recent rally. At King Gold & Pawn in Brooklyn, the customers don’t care. They just want to sell.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromFor some, sky-

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset