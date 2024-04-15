Here's the Income It Takes to Live Comfortably in Every State

Outside of the big cities, life can be cheaper for many Americans. Though, after years of high inflation, cost increases have affected almost everyone. If you aspire to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, the 50/30/20 budget rule recommends spending approximately 50% of your income on basic needs like food and housing, 30% on wants and putting away the remainder toward savings or paying off debt.

Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset applied the 50/30/20 budget rule to cost of living data in each U.S. state to determine how much income a single adult needs to live comfortably, as well as two working adults raising two children.

Key Findings

Massachusetts is the most expensive state to live comfortably in. A single adult needs to make at least $58,011 to cover basics, wants and savings in Massachusetts, or $27.89 per hour. For a family with two working parents of two children, the total family income will need to be about $150,592 for the same level of comfort.

Relatively, it’s less expensive to raise a family in California than live comfortably alone. While California ranks third-most expensive for a single adult to live comfortably at $56,826, it only ranks fifth-most expensive for two working adults raising two children. The total family income should be at least $138,362 in the latter case. Connecticut ($139,942) and New York ($139,485) cut ahead of California when it comes to costs of raising a family comfortably.

Connecticut is third-most expensive for raising a family comfortably – and only 11th- most for single adults. While single adults in Connecticut have a bit of reprieve supporting themselves comfortably, requiring $50,190, the income needed across two working adults with kids comes out to $139,942, or third- most studywide.

It takes only $39,395 for an adult to live comfortably in West Virginia. West Virginia is least expensive for a single adult, who only needs to make an estimated $18.94 per hour pre-tax. When it comes to two working adults raising two children, the state is third-least expensive with the family requiring $94,682 in income across needs, wants and long-term goals.

Two working adults need the least money to raise children in Mississippi. A family in Mississippi would need about $88,899 to cover the basic needs, wants and savings goals. It’s relatively more expensive for a single adult to achieve the same at $41,371, which makes The Magnolia State eighth-least expensive.





Top 10 States Where It’s Most Expensive to Live Comfortably

States are ranked by the income needed to live comfortably as a single adult according to the 50/30/20 budget.

Massachusetts

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $27.89

Salary needed for a single working adult: $58,011

Rank of income needed for a family: 1

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $150,592 Hawaii

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $27.33

Salary needed for a single working adult: $56,846

Rank of income needed for a family: 2

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $147,306 California

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $27.32

Salary needed for a single working adult: $56,826

Rank of income needed for a family: 5

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $138,362 New York

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $26.86

Salary needed for a single working adult: $55,869

Rank of income needed for a family: 4

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $139,485 Washington

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $25.60

Salary needed for a single working adult: $53,248

Rank of income needed for a family: 7

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $128,710 Colorado

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.83

Salary needed for a single working adult: $51,646

Rank of income needed for a family: 6

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $132,496 New Jersey

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.76

Salary needed for a single working adult: $51,501

Rank of income needed for a family: 9

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $125,590 Maryland

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.74

Salary needed for a single working adult: $51,459

Rank of income needed for a family: 15

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $119,725 Oregon

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.30

Salary needed for a single working adult: $50,544

Rank of income needed for a family: 8

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $128,669 Rhode Island

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $24.24

Salary needed for a single working adult: $50,419

Rank of income needed for a family: 10

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $124,634

Top 10 States Where It’s Least Expensive to Live Comfortably

States are ranked by the income needed to live comfortably as a single adult according to the 50/30/20 budget.

West Virginia

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $18.94

Salary needed for a single working adult: $39,395

Rank of income needed for a family: 3

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $94,682 Arkansas

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.10

Salary needed for a single working adult: $39,728

Rank of income needed for a family: 2

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $90,397 Oklahoma

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.33

Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,206

Rank of income needed for a family: 8

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $97,053 North Dakota

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.36

Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,269

Rank of income needed for a family: 13

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $101,088 Kentucky

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.40

Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,352

Rank of income needed for a family: 5

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $95,056 Ohio

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.40

Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,352

Rank of income needed for a family: 20

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $104,666 South Dakota

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.58

Salary needed for a single working adult: $40,726

Rank of income needed for a family: 6

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $96,304 Louisiana

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.82

Salary needed for a single working adult: $41,226

Rank of income needed for a family: 4

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $94,806 Mississippi

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $19.89

Salary needed for a single working adult: $41,371

Rank of income needed for a family: 1

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $88,899 Iowa

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $20.04

Salary needed for a single working adult: $41,683

Rank of income needed for a family: 23

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $105,706

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to gather the basic cost of living for an individual with no children and for two working adults with two children. Data includes cost of necessities that cover housing, food, transportation, income taxes and other miscellaneous items. It was last updated to reflect the most recent data available on Feb. 14, 2024.

Applying these costs to the 50/30/20 budget for 50 U.S. states, MIT’s living wage is assumed to cover needs (i.e. 50% of one’s budget). From there the total wage was extrapolated for individuals and families to spend 30% of the total on wants and 20% on savings or debt payments.

