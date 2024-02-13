Here's how inflation impacts consumers in January

Inflation continues to vex the American consumer. Prices rose by 3.1% from January 2023 to January 2024, the Labor Department announced Tuesday.

"The January inflation data came in hotter than expected," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

But not all the news was bad. Here's a rundown of how the January inflation report affects consumers.

Inflation in January: Price increases slowed but not as much as hoped

Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for January. The consumer price index is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates eight times in the past year in an attempt to cool the economy and bring down inflation. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Gas costs less

Gas prices dropped in January and on the year, a trend consumers have seen at the pumps.

The gasoline index declined 3.3% from December to January, and 6.4% from January 2023 to January 2024.

Tuesday’s national average gas price was $3.225 for a gallon of regular, according to AAA. That compares to $3.416 a year ago.

Gas prices tend to bottom out at this time of the year, because people drive less.

Dining out costs more

A federal index for “food away from home” rose on the month and on the year, signaling that Americans are paying more for dine-in and takeout.

Away-from-home food prices rose by 0.5% from December to January, and by 5.1% from January 2023 to January 2024.

One reason: Labor costs and food costs are rising for restaurant operators, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Housing costs more

America’s “shelter” index, which means housing, continues to rise.

The shelter index rose 0.6% from December to January, and 6% from January 2023 to January 2024.

Housing demand remains high, Redfin reports, with more homes selling above list price than below it. Many homeowners don’t want to sell, because interest rates have been rising.

Auto insurance costs more

Motor vehicle insurance rose by a dramatic 1.4% in January, and by an even-more-dramatic 20.6% from January 2023 to January 2024.

The average annual insurance premium is $2,543, up 26% over last year, according to a new report from Bankrate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inflation: How it’s affecting consumers now