Here's What We Like About IOI Properties Group Berhad's (KLSE:IOIPG) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like IOI Properties Group Berhad (KLSE:IOIPG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase IOI Properties Group Berhad's shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.05 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, IOI Properties Group Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of MYR1.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether IOI Properties Group Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. IOI Properties Group Berhad paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether IOI Properties Group Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that IOI Properties Group Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see IOI Properties Group Berhad's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. IOI Properties Group Berhad has seen its dividend decline 5.1% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. IOI Properties Group Berhad is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Is IOI Properties Group Berhad worth buying for its dividend? IOI Properties Group Berhad has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past nine years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks IOI Properties Group Berhad is facing. We've identified 3 warning signs with IOI Properties Group Berhad (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

