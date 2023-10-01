Here's What We Like About Johnson Service Group's (LON:JSG) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Johnson Service Group's shares on or after the 5th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.009 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.025 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Johnson Service Group has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of £1.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Johnson Service Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Johnson Service Group paid out a comfortable 32% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Johnson Service Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Johnson Service Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Johnson Service Group earnings per share are up 3.1% per annum over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Johnson Service Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Johnson Service Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Johnson Service Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Johnson Service Group is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Johnson Service Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

