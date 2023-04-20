Here's What We Like About Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:KSENG) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's shares before the 25th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.09 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of MYR3.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 25% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 15% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 55% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has delivered an average of 6.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

