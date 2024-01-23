Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4 Earnings

SmarFinancial (SMBK) reported $39.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.14 million, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SmarFinancial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 76% compared to the 73.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Interest Margin : 2.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $4.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.44 billion.

Total noninterest income : $7.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.41 million.

Mortgage banking : $0.23 million compared to the $0.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Net interest income (FTE) : $31.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.83 million.

Interchange and debit card transaction fees : $1.37 million versus $1.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Service charges on deposit accounts : $1.67 million versus $1.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Investment services : $1.34 million versus $1.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Other noninterest income : $1.84 million compared to the $1.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Insurance commissions: $1.13 million compared to the $1.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Story continues

View all Key Company Metrics for SmarFinancial here>>>



Shares of SmarFinancial have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research