Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q4 Earnings

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) reported $116.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.6%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was -4.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Independent Bank Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 78.7% versus 67.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

Net interest margin : 2.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

Nonperforming loans : $51.80 million compared to the $43.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Nonperforming assets : $61.40 million compared to the $65.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $16.94 billion versus $16.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Interest Income : $106.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $108.91 million.

Total Noninterest Income : $10.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.33 million.

Net Interest Income (FTE): $107.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.76 million.

Shares of Independent Bank Group have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

