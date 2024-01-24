Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q4 Earnings

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) reported $1.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +8.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intuitive Surgical, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total System Units Placed - Total Company : 415 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 358.

Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base : 8,606 compared to the 8,552 average estimate based on five analysts.

Total System Units Placed - United States : 209 compared to the 171 average estimate based on three analysts.

Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States : 206 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 182.

Instruments and accessories Revenue- United States : $819.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $810.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

Systems Revenue- Outside of the United States : $242.30 million compared to the $205.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

Instruments and accessories Revenue- Outside of the United States : $324.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $303.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.4%.

Systems Revenue- United States : $237.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $241.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Revenue- Instruments and accessories : $1.14 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%.

Revenue- Services : $304.40 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $299.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

Revenue- Products (Instruments and Systems) : $1.62 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

Revenue- Systems: $480.20 million compared to the $416.25 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

