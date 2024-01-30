Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cadence (CADE) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, Cadence (CADE) reported revenue of $23.15 million, down 95.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $433.99 million, representing a surprise of -94.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -24.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cadence performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on six analysts.
Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $43.75 billion versus $43.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
Non-Performing Assets: $222.39 million compared to the $174.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Tier 1 capital: 12.1% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
Total capital: 14.3% compared to the 14.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
Non-Performing Loans: $216.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.29 million.
Total noninterest income: -$311.46 million compared to the $419.09 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Net Interest Income: $334.61 million versus $327.94 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Net Interest Income (FTE): $335.59 million versus $330.62 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Deposit Service charges: $11.16 million versus $16.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees: $12.90 million versus $12.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Cadence have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
