Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cadence (CADE) Q4 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cadence (CADE) reported revenue of $23.15 million, down 95.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $433.99 million, representing a surprise of -94.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -24.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cadence performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $43.75 billion versus $43.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Non-Performing Assets: $222.39 million compared to the $174.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Tier 1 capital: 12.1% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total capital: 14.3% compared to the 14.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Non-Performing Loans: $216.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.29 million.

  • Total noninterest income: -$311.46 million compared to the $419.09 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Net Interest Income: $334.61 million versus $327.94 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $335.59 million versus $330.62 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Deposit Service charges: $11.16 million versus $16.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Credit card, debit card and merchant fees: $12.90 million versus $12.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Cadence here>>>

Shares of Cadence have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Cadence Bank (CADE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

