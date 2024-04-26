Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q1 Earnings

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion, representing a surprise of -1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 29.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.6%.

Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 93.6% versus 94.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses : 63.8% compared to the 65.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

Personal Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 64.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.9%.

Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums : $139 million versus $140.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance : $140 million versus $140.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

Total revenues- Personal lines insurance : $589 million versus $579.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.

Total revenues- Commercial lines insurance : $1.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

Investment income, net of expenses- Total : $245 million compared to the $238.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.

Revenues- Earned premiums- Total : $2.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $588 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $579.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

