Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LegalZoom (LZ) Q4 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

LegalZoom (LZ) reported $158.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.25 million, representing a surprise of +1.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LegalZoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU): $0.28 million versus $0.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of business formations: 113 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 128.

  • Average Order Value: $242 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.21.

  • Number of Transactions units: 215 versus 218 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of subscription units: 1,545 versus 1,546 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Subscription revenue: $106.74 million compared to the $102.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.

  • Transaction revenue: $51.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

View all Key Company Metrics for LegalZoom here>>>

Shares of LegalZoom have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

