Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q4 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported $2.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 161%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was -9.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands : $6.23 billion compared to the $6.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands : $611 compared to the $609.25 average estimate based on three analysts.

Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands : $7.24 billion versus $7.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands : $1.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion.

Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands : $1.06 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.6% change.

Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao : $222 million versus $258.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +335.3% change.

Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Casino : $741 million compared to the $694.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Rooms : $117 million versus $115.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao : $589 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $518.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +533.3%.

Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao : $192 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $217.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +156%.

Net Revenues- Sands Macao : $81 million versus $97.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +376.5% change.

Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $748 million versus $773.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +272.1% change.

Story continues

View all Key Company Metrics for Las Vegas Sands here>>>



Shares of Las Vegas Sands have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research