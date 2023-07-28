Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Roku (ROKU) Q2 Earnings

Roku (ROKU) reported $847.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of -$0.76 for the same period compares to -$0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $769.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.28, the EPS surprise was +40.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Active Accounts : 73.5 million versus 71.94 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

ARPU : $40.67 versus $39.92 estimated by seven analysts on average.

Streaming Hours : 25.1 billion compared to the 23.9 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

Net Revenue- Devices : $103.35 million versus $105.83 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

Net Revenue- Platform : $743.84 million versus $667.08 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.

Gross Profit- Platform : $395.83 million compared to the $353.40 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

Gross Profit- Devices: -$17.55 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$15.40 million.

Shares of Roku have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

