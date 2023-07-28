U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,446.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,613.75
    +42.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.67
    -0.42 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    +0.1610 (+4.18%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2803
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2020
    -0.2030 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,219.19
    -191.99 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.21
    -4.45 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,453.97
    -437.19 (-1.33%)
     

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Roku (ROKU) Q2 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Roku (ROKU) reported $847.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of -$0.76 for the same period compares to -$0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $769.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.28, the EPS surprise was +40.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Accounts: 73.5 million versus 71.94 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • ARPU: $40.67 versus $39.92 estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Streaming Hours: 25.1 billion compared to the 23.9 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Net Revenue- Devices: $103.35 million versus $105.83 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

  • Net Revenue- Platform: $743.84 million versus $667.08 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.

  • Gross Profit- Platform: $395.83 million compared to the $353.40 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Gross Profit- Devices: -$17.55 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$15.40 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Roku here>>>

Shares of Roku have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research